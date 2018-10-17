‘Khalilzad Can’t Talk To Taliban On Behalf of Afghans’

Tolo News: Former chief of the National Directorate of Security Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad does not have the authority to talk with Taliban on behalf of the Afghan people. Saleh made the remarks at a gathering in Kapisa province where he voiced disapproval over talks between Khalilzad and Taliban last week in Qatar. Saleh said peace talks with Taliban should be done by the Afghan government and Afghan people and they should own the process because the people will not accept any ‘secret deal’. Saleh said even President Ashraf Ghani is not happy about talks having been held between Khalilzad and Taliban representatives in Qatar. Click here to read more (external link).

Related