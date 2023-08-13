Khalilzad: A Dedicated Advocate for the Taliban

8am: Khalilzad’s two-decade record in Afghan politics illustrates his unwavering commitment to his personal affiliations, even during his tenure as a representative of the American government. His presence in Afghanistan consistently aims at bolstering his preferred faction over others. Ever since his tenure as a senior staff member in the U.S. National Security Council during the George W. Bush era, he has sought to supplant the Taliban with groups unaffiliated with the “Northern Coalition.” He unequivocally articulated this stance in his book “Envoy,” leaving no room for ambiguity. He consistently pursued this policy, unhesitatingly suppressing political forces that did not align with his agenda. Click here to read more (external link).

