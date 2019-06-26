Khalili Says Islamic Emirate Not Acceptable For Afghans

Tolo News: Amid optimism by the Afghan government and the United States on a potential peace deal ahead of the upcoming polls in Afghanistan, the head of the High Peace Council, Mohammad Karim Khalili said he supports the efforts for the reconciliation process but added that an Islamic emirate will not be a responsive system for Afghanistan, which he says has seen a major change – compared to the Taliban era back in 1996-2001. “Peace under the shadow of an Islamic emirate is not peace; rather, it is surrendering of one party to another. Meanwhile, it is also not peace when the [Afghan government] asks the Taliban to surrender. It means surrendering. Neither the Taliban will surrender nor the people of Afghanistan are ready to accept an Islamic emirate,” Khalili stated. Click here to read more (external link).