Khalid Warns Against Any Deal In Peace Process

Tolo News: Addressing Army soldiers at a ceremony in central Maidan Wardak province, Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid said the Afghan forces are fighting for peace and that any deal in the peace talks which will result in “transition of power” will not be acceptable to them. His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the Afghan government and the US for finding a political settlement to the problem in Afghanistan. As part of these efforts, the US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is on a multi-nation trip on Afghan peace. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Security News