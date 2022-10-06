Key Commander of the Taliban Killed in Kandahar

8am: Local sources in Kandahar province confirm that unidentified armed men have attacked a prominent commander of the Taliban whose name is Abdul Sattar in this province. The attack was reportedly carried out Wednesday night in the first security district of Kandahar city, Kabul Shah area, killing this key commander of the Taliban. A reliable source however said the raid was carried out in front of the 1st security district of Kandahar. Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) meanwhile has claimed its forces have killed this key commander of the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).