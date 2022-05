Tolo News: Former President Hamid Karzai in an interview with CNN said that covering faces is not Hijab and the use of the Burqa is not Afghan tradition but “Burqa has come to Afghanistan probably 200-300 years ago, and countryside women don’t wear” it. Karzai was also critical of the Islamic Emirate’s decision to ban female students in grade 7-12 and said that the Afghan people will never accept the decision to ban girls from going to the school. Click here to read more (external link).

