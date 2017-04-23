Karzai Shifts His Stance on Taliban, Calls Them Terrorists

Tolo News: The former president said after Friday’s army base attack he can no longer call the Taliban brothers. In a rare change of tone, former president Hamid Karzai on Sunday labeled the Taliban as an insurgent group, saying he will no longer see the Taliban as “brothers”. Karzai’s policy shift on the Taliban comes two days after 10 Taliban suicide attackers infiltrated the Afghan National Army’s (ANA) 209 Shaheen Army Corps in the northern province of Balkh killing at least 135 offices and wounding over 80. Click here to read more (external link).

