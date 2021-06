Tolo News: Former president Hamid Karzai on Monday called on the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban to organize peace meetings within the country, reiterating that peace should be changed into a national process in order for results to be achieved. Addressing an event on peace, Karzai said the US’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan have had no results; therefore, he said, violence continues to take a toll on the people. Click here to read more (external link).