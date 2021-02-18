Kandahar Officials Silent Over Reports of Growing Unrest

Tolo News: Elders in the southern province of Kandahar have said that the internal rifts between local officials in the province and the mismanagement of local affairs are causing massive security threats in the area. According to lawmakers from Kandahar, internal rifts between the governor, police chief and local officials have been damaging the morale of the security forces, and several security check points have already fallen to the Taliban due to these tensions. Click here to read more (external link).