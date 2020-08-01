Kabul-Taliban Legitimacy War Hits Pivotal Phase

“The strongest is never strong enough to be always the master, unless he transforms strength into right, and obedience into duty.”

– Jean-Jacques Rousseau, On the Social Contract (1762)

Michael Hughes: The Taliban’s leader – in too many words – essentially signaled that the insurgent group will not rest until a Wahhabi-style theocracy is established in Kabul, a message not well received by Afghan government officials. The exchange could be a preview of deeper ideological and propaganda battles to come, as both sides compete to shape the minds and win the souls of the Afghan people. Click here to read more.