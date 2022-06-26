Kabul Should Create Inclusive Govt: Qaisari

Tolo News: The former police head for the Qaisar district of Faryab province under the previous government, Nizamuddin Qaisari, returned to Kabul on Sunday after spending 10 months in Tehran. “You should provide me a portion in the government because there are a lot of people of Turk decent. They should have a share of our intellectuals and cadres and appoint them to departments and ministries,” said Nizamuddin Qaisari, the former police chief for Qaisar district, Faryab. Click here to read more (external link).