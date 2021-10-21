Kabul Residents Tired of Increasing Armed Robberies

8am: Kabul residents complain of an increase in armed robberies, saying thieves are looting people’s homes under the name of the Taliban. Residents say they have contacted Taliban security officials several times to raise the issue, but the thefts have not been investigated. Meanwhile, the Taliban admit that armed robberies have been reported in some parts of Kabul and that thieves are abusing the Taliban name. According to Taliban security officials, their forces are trying to arrest perpetrators. Click here to read more (external link).