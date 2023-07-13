Kabul Residents Say They Struggle With Lack of Water

Tolo News: Residents of the capital are concerned about the lack of drinking water in Kabul these days. They said that they do not have access to city water supply services and the price of the drinking water from private companies has also increased. “People’s problems are many. If you ring the bell, three days or four days later it will be your turn to get water. Water also comes at a high price,” said Sher Mohammad, a Kabul resident. “We live here, and nobody pays attention to us, and to our challenges, we call on the government to pay attention,” said Shah Wali, a Kabul resident. Click here to read more (external link).