Tolo News: Khwaja Meer Mujahid, head of the Kabul Powerlifting Federation, and his brother have been detained by the forces of the Islamic Emirate, their family claimed on Wednesday. According to the family, forces of the Islamic Emirate arrested Mujahid and his brother, Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Rahmani, at their residence in Kabul on Monday. Click here to read more (external link).