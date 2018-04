Tolo News: Officials from the Afghan power supply company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) on Thursday said the company is working around the clock to rebuild the electricity pylon destroyed by the Taliban in Baghlan last week. DABS officials said power will be restored to Kabul in the next three days. Kabul, which is experiencing serious power shortages, is down by 100 megawatts of imported electricity, DABS said. Click here to read more (external link).