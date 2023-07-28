Kabul Needs To Take Appropriate Actions in Afghanistan for International Recognition: US

Khaama: If the Taliban intends to seek international recognition, in that case, they need to “start directly with the actions and the policies they choose to undertake in Afghanistan,” said Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State. During a press conference in Washington, DC, Patel said that the US is “going to be watching very closely and will continue to take appropriate actions as needed.” “As it relates to the United States and Taliban, we have been incredibly clear, quite regularly condemning the clear backsliding that we are seeing in Afghanistan, the egregious human rights abuses, the marginalization of women and girls,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related