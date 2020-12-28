Kabul Explosions Kill One, Wound More Than A Dozen

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

December 28, 2020

Afghan police say two explosions in the capital Kabul have killed at least one person and wounded more than a dozen others.

One blast targeted employees of the National Statistics Authority who were in a minibus in the Guzargah neighborhood.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the explosion on December 28 killed one person and wounded at least 13 others. He said the bomb had been planted on a bicycle.

Earlier, a magnetic “sticky” bomb attached to a police vehicle went off in the Kolola Pushta area of the city, Faramarz said, but caused no casualties.

He said investigations had been launched into both attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

Kabul has been hit by a spate of bomb blasts and targeted killings in recent months.

The attacks come as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha, have been suspended until early next month.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

