John Ondrasik releases graphic video for ‘Blood On My Hands’ featuring footage of Afghanistan under Taliban

01/03/21
Abandoned to Taliban
American Citizens–100+
Allies–60K+
Afghan Brothers in Arms 200K
Women Rights Decimation 20M
Music Outlawed
LGBTQ hunted
Children sold for food
Accountability – 0
Blood On My Hands – White House https://t.co/VMARuBAFy9#AmericansforAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/rTsUBbQvf0
— John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 3, 2022
Fox News: Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik released a graphic and chilling video for his song “Blood On My Hands” in which he uses news footage from around the world to criticize the U.S. government for its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).