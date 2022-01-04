John Ondrasik releases graphic video for ‘Blood On My Hands’ featuring footage of Afghanistan under Taliban

01/03/21

Abandoned to Taliban American Citizens–100+

Allies–60K+

Afghan Brothers in Arms 200K

Women Rights Decimation 20M

Music Outlawed

LGBTQ hunted

Children sold for food

Accountability – 0 Blood On My Hands – White House

Fox News: Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik released a graphic and chilling video for his song “Blood On My Hands” in which he uses news footage from around the world to criticize the U.S. government for its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).