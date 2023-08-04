John Bolton Blames Trump for Afghanistan Withdrawal, Warns He’d Exit NATO in 2nd Term: ‘Extremely Erratic’ (Video)

The Wrap: John Bolton says the “erratic” foreign policy decision-making of Donald Trump would surely lead to an exit from NATO in a potential second term, and blames the former president for the disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan that was finalized on Joe Biden’s watch. Republicans have pointed to the September 2021 fall of Kabul and rapid collapse of the Afghan government as a blight on Biden, who had been in the White House for less than a year. But Bolton said Thursday on NewsNation that the incoming administration merely “implemented” the deal Trump negotiated with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).