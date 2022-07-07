Joe Biden to rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally

Ariana: US President Joe Biden has notified Congress of his intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, according to a statement published by the press service of the White House on Wednesday. The IEA [Taliban] spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in a tweet that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not worried about the action of the United States, which said that it will rescind designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally, and neither did this title have any benefit to Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).