Tolo News: A Jamiat-e-Islami commander from Faryab province, Ghulam Nabi Shuja, has joined the Taliban taking with him at least 100 of his fighters, local officials confirmed on Tuesday. The commander was from Garzewan district, officials confirmed. Mohammad Naeem Andarabi, police security chief in the province, confirmed the report and said the commander joined Taliban ranks because of personal disputes in the district. Click here to read more (external link).