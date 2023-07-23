ISS-K at the Center of Intelligence Games

8am: ISIS-K is not a simple, ordinary foe, but rather a threat that should have been properly recognized and contained years ago as it first emerged in Iraq rapidly seizing cities. However, from the outset of ISIS’s rise, intelligence games commenced with some countries attempting to exploit the group as a proxy against rivals. This enabled ISIS to expand its reach from Iraq, Syria and Libya into Afghanistan and Pakistan. The concerns of major Asian powers like Russia, China, India and Iran regarding growing ISIS-K activity hints at frightening agendas lurking behind the declared united front against ISIS. The great powers’ real plans must be properly scrutinized and addressed realistically, not just their stated policies opposing ISIS. Click here to read more (external link).