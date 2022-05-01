Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Afghanistan Bus Bombing

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

May 1, 2022

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility on May 1 for a bomb attack on a passenger bus in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the previous day.

One woman was killed and three people were injured in the April 30 bombing, Kabul police said.

No group has taken responsibility for an April 29 bombing at Kabul’s Khalifa Sahib Mosque that left at least 10 people dead and 30 injured.

The head of the mosque said more than 50 people were killed in the attack.

Dozens of people have been killed in deadly attacks in Afghanistan that have marred the last two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which ends on May 1.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several bombings, many targeting the country’s Shi’ite and Sufi communities.

On April 22, at least 30 people were killed in a blast at a Sufi monastery in Kunduz.

Kabul police were on high alert on May 1, pledging to “ensure security” during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

