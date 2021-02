Tolo News: The Taliban have said that an Islamic government will replace the current government in Afghanistan under the incumbent President Ashraf Ghani as a result of peace negotiations. However, the Office of National Security Council (ONSC) has said that it is premature to talk about the political system in Afghanistan. The ONSC has suggested that the Taliban should stop shedding blood instead of talking about their own government. Click here to read more (external link).

