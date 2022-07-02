Islamic Clerics’ Gathering Issues 11-Point Resolution

Tolo News: Resolutions from clerics’ gathering at Loya Jirga Hall:
- Participants pledged allegiance to the Islamic Emirate leader.
- The international community is called on to release Afghan assets.
- The participants called the current government ‘legitimate” and called for its recognition.
- Support announced for decree of Islamic Emirate on drugs.
- Support given for the Islamic Emirate policy to not interfere with other countries and to expect the same from other countries.
- Any type of cooperation with Daesh is forbidden.
- Armed opposition against the current government is rebellion.