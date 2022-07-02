formats

Islamic Clerics’ Gathering Issues 11-Point Resolution

·

Tolo News: Resolutions from clerics’ gathering at Loya Jirga Hall:

  • Participants pledged allegiance to the Islamic Emirate leader.
  • The international community is called on to release Afghan assets.
  • The participants called the current government ‘legitimate” and called for its recognition.
  • Support announced for decree of Islamic Emirate on drugs.
  • Support given for the Islamic Emirate policy to not interfere with other countries and to expect the same from other countries.
  • Any type of cooperation with Daesh is forbidden.
  • Armed opposition against the current government is rebellion.

Click here to read more (external link).

Leave a comment