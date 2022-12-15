Islamabad’s strategic depth in Afghanistan is slipping away

The Stateman: The breakdown of dialogue and increasing tensions with the Taliban do not augur well for the security of Pakistan. The country was responsible for the success of the Taliban in the capture of Afghanistan twice, in 1996 and 2021. Meanwhile ordinary Pakistanis and watchers of the situation in and around the region keep wondering what Pakistan’s response – whenever it gets its act together – will be to the Tehrik-e-Taliban e Pakistan ( TTP) attacks into Pakistan. That the Taliban, even the Haqqanis, seem reluctant to hold TTP back could become an existential worry for Islamabad because in the process the people in the tribal belt and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are becoming increasingly restless. They are providing support to the TTP. Opening up to India adds to Pakistan’s future options. Slowly but surely Pakistan’s strategic depth in Afghanistan is melting away. Click here to read more (external link).

