8am: Nearly 10 months after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, sources in the northern parts of the country have reported that foreign fighters who fought along with the Taliban to defeat the former regime are making sure that they would permanently stay in Afghanistan by marrying Afghan girls and widows. According to sources, more than 2,000 Chechen and Uzbek fighters based in the Northern provinces are now marrying young girls and even Afghan widows. Click here to read more (external link).