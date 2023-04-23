ISIS Using Afghanistan As Terror Base: Leaked Pentagon Documents

Khaama: Afghanistan has become a significant coordination hub for the Islamic State as the terrorist organization plans attacks across Europe and Asia and engages in “aspirational plotting” against the U.S., a leaked Pentagon document revealed. According to a classified Pentagon assessment that portrays the threat as a rising security concern, less than two years after President Biden withdrew U.S. personnel from Afghanistan, the country has developed into a significant coordination hub for the Islamic State as the terrorist organization plans attacks across Europe and Asia and engages in “aspirational plotting” against the United States, Washington Post reported. Click here to read more (external link).

