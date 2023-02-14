ISIS to Take the Lead in Conducting Terror Attacks in Afghanistan: George Mason Report

Khaama: Dr. Mahmut Cengiz, an assistant professor at George Mason University in an analytical report claims that ISIS is rapidly growing, and will take the lead in conducting terror attacks in Afghanistan. Dr. Changis believes that the Islamic Emirate has not been successful in establishing a strong government and the Daesh (ISIS) is trying to fill the vacuum. He has written on the ‘Home Security Today’ website that prior to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, ISIS presence was not tangible in Kabul – they were mainly based in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. With the return of the Taliban to power, ISIS expanded its domain to Kabul and has been behind many brutal attacks in 2022. Click here to read more (external link).

