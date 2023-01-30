ISIS-Khorasan increases its attacks on Chinese Projects in Afghanistan

Khaama: Since August 2021, China has increased its diplomatic relations and economic investments with Afghanistan’s de facto government. In the recent past, Islamic State-Khorasan and other terror outlets in Afghanistan have targeted these significant investments. Sources reported that an attack on Chinese projects is considered a kind of retaliation for the cruel behaviour of the Chinese government against the Uyghur Muslim population in China. Earlier in January, the Chinese company- China Petroleum Economics and Information Research Center (CPEIC) signed the extraction agreement of the Amu oil field with the Taliban-ruled government. Click here to read more (external link).