Is Tension Growing Between the Taliban and Iran?

8am: Over the course of Ghani‘s six–year administration, tensions between Iran and Afghanistan were high, particularly concerning the Helmand River and Iran‘s water rights. Ghani used the water issue for propaganda purposes, publicly stating that Afghanistan would not give away its water for free and that it was a matter of honor. This tone was not well–received by the Iranian side, and the construction of dams during Ghani‘s era further exacerbated the situation, leading Iranians to interact with the Taliban…. Iranian media welcomed the Taliban, claiming that they had changed from the fundamentalist group of the 90s. Iranians believed that with the Taliban in power, their relations would improve and the water issue would be resolved. However, the current tensions are not what Iran had anticipated. Click here to read more (external link).