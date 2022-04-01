‘Is He Your Husband?’ Why The Taliban Is Restricting Women’s Travel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Taliban’s control over Afghan society has limited travel for women, who are now only allowed to take a journey accompanied by an adult male relative. Taliban militants stop buses and check whether women and men are related, according to women’s rights activist Ogai Amil. During a call-in show on March 31, she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that because of the new rules bus and taxi drivers often refuse to take female clients who are traveling solo. For listeners in Afghanistan, Radio Azadi has become a unique space where they can voice their frustration with Taliban rule.