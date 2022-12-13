Is Afghanistan Turning Into Terror Hub Under Taliban Rule?

Outlook: While Al Qaeda is regrouping in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is also carrying out unabated attacks across Afghanistan. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is also present in Afghanistan. Unless the Taliban acts against such groups, Afghanistan risks once again becoming a terror hub and a danger to all of its neighbours. The Taliban has failed to keep any of its commitments to the international community, whether it was keeping terrorism in check, education for girls, or forming an inclusive government. Nothing has been done so far. Instead, Afghanistan is gradually slipping into a dark world where public flogging is back, women are not allowed to travel without a male escort, and there is a ban on entry of girls to the gym. All this is reminiscent of the first Taliban rule under Mullah Omar during 1996-2001. Click here to read more (external link).