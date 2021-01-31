Iran’s Zarif meets Taliban, calls for inclusive government

Ariana: During talks with a visiting Taliban delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Iran’s foreign ministry said in a press release after the meeting between the Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Ghani Baradar, and Zarif that Iran’s foreign minister welcomed the idea of the formation of an “all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan.” Click here to read more (external link).
The
*real people
of
Afghanistan demands
a
strong central government
to
be able to share
the aspirations
of all of
the regular folks and be capable
of
administering
the whole country- a
weak inclusive and economically-reliant government,
((like in the past)),
won’t
be
able to serve
the
true struggles and honorable unity
of
the great land
of
Afghanistan fairly enough !!!!!
*
*No
dictates
from
foreigners; period !
*
After
all; the
country belongs
to
all the people
of
Afghanistan!
*