Iran’s Zarif meets Taliban, calls for inclusive government

Ariana: During talks with a visiting Taliban delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Iran’s foreign ministry said in a press release after the meeting between the Taliban delegation, led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Ghani Baradar, and Zarif that Iran’s foreign minister welcomed the idea of the formation of an “all-inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan.” Click here to read more (external link).

  1. The
    *real people
    of
    Afghanistan demands
    a
    strong central government
    to
    be able to share
    the aspirations
    of all of
    the regular folks and be capable
    of
    administering
    the whole country- a
    weak inclusive and economically-reliant government,
    ((like in the past)),
    won’t
    be
    able to serve
    the
    true struggles and honorable unity
    of
    the great land
    of
    Afghanistan fairly enough !!!!!
    *

