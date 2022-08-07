Iran’s Special Envoy Says Helmand Water Flowing into Iran

Tolo News: Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazimi Qomi, posted a video on Twitter and said that water has flowed from Afghanistan into Sistan, Iran. Meanwhile, the residents of Nimroz said that the recent droughts have severely affected their crops and they should be provided with irrigation water from Kamal Khan dam. “Unfortunately, our farmers don’t have access to enough water and they have suffered due to lack of water,” said Riza Sharifi, a resident of Nimroz. Click here to read more (external link).

