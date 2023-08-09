Iran’s Relationship with the Taliban: Fleeting Hope and Persistent Challenges

8am: Despite Iran’s initial optimism about the resurgence of the Taliban group, it has become evident in the past two years that the relationship between Iran and the Taliban is not without challenges. Iran’s lenient policy towards the Taliban regime has not resulted in favorable outcomes for Iran. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, there have been multiple clashes between this group and Iranian border guards. Currently, tensions and disputes persist between both sides. Despite diplomatic efforts to resolve these challenges, no significant progress has been made thus far. The main points of disagreement between the Taliban and Iran revolve around the division of water rights in the Helmand River, the issue of migrants, border conflicts, and disputes, as well as the matter of terrorism and radicalism. These differences have deep historical roots and have long been a source of tension between the two countries. However, they have intensified under the Taliban regime. This article solely focuses on the issue of water tension between Iran and the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

