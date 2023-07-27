Iran’s Concerns about Terrorist Groups in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s Rule

8am: Over the past two years, it has become evident that the Taliban lacks the capability to effectively combat and eradicate terrorist organizations in Afghanistan. The widespread destructive actions carried out by extremist groups, particularly ISIS-K, throughout the country have exposed the Taliban’s weaknesses in dealing with such threats. In fact, the Taliban’s ascent to power has inadvertently provided a supportive environment for terrorist groups, enabling their operations within Afghanistan. The Taliban’s leniency towards these groups has raised concerns for neighboring countries, particularly Iran. Click here to read more (external link).