Iranian Regime Must Stop Saber Rattling Over Afghan Water Rights: Khalilzad

Khaama: Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, said on Wednesday that Iranian leaders must not threaten Afghanistan over water rights. Khalilzad said on Twitter, “Taliban authorities are being surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike over the issue. They acknowledged the treaty while arguing that the lower amount of water is due to drought and climate change.” He also said that the Taliban authorities had acknowledged the 1973 water treaty and that the lower amount of water is due to drought and climate change. Click here to read more (external link).

