Iranian Politicians Struggle to Navigate the Taliban Challenge

8am: The Iranian authorities’ stance towards the Taliban is not consistent. On occasion, the Islamic Republic of Iran refers to the Taliban as “the original movement of the region” and offers them hospitality, financial aid, and military support. However, at other times, they engage in media debates to express their expectations from the Taliban in relation to Iran’s interests. They sometimes emphasize the importance of engaging with the Taliban, while at other times they issue warnings about the rise of terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan under Taliban control. These conflicting positions are seen by some as a reflection of the intricate strategies employed by Iran in Afghanistan. Click here to read (external link).