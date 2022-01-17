Iran issues 3-month permit for diesel transit to Afghanistan

Press TV

January 17, 2022

Iranian government authorities have allowed transportation of diesel to Afghanistan through the Iranian territory amid a shortage of the fuel in the neighboring country.

Iran’s former trade attaché to Afghanistan Mehdi Javanmard said on Monday that the government had agreed to a request from Afghan authorities to allow the transit of diesel through the Iranian territory to help the country respond to larger demand for the fuel during cold winter months.

Javanmard told the official IRNA news agency that the permit will last for three months until April 20, adding that shipments from other countries will be allowed from all borders, including from ports.

He said, however, that the Iranian fleet of trucks working for the country’s fuel distribution network will be banned from contributing to the diesel transit scheme to Afghanistan.

The former official told that all qualified trade companies in Iran will be able to transport diesel from other countries to Afghanistan.

Iran has yet to officially recognize a government led by the Taliban group that rose to power in Afghanistan in August.

However, Tehran has allowed trade ties with Afghanistan to continue or even to increase with the aim of helping people in the neighboring country with their basic needs.

Iran has carried out its limited fuel deliveries to Afghanistan in recent months while electricity exports have continued unabated over the period.

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Kerzai hailed Iran’s constructive role in the country in remarks published on Monday.

Karzai, a major political figure in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion of the country in 2001, told Iran’s ambassador in Kabul that ties between Iran and Afghanistan should expand in future to cover more areas.