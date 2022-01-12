Iran Interested to Mediate Talks Between NRF and the Taliban

8am: Sources in Tehran have said that the plan is still in its infancy, adding that it depends on a preliminary agreement between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front. According to these sources, Iran wants to mediate talks between hostile groups “through its extensive contacts” in Afghanistan. The meeting between Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the Resistance Front, and Ismail Khan, a jihadi leader, with Taliban officials in Tehran was held for the same purpose, with the support of some Iranian officials, including the foreign minister and representative of the country’s religious leader. The meeting took place in Tehran. Click here to read more (external link).