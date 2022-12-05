Iran envoy lambasts US destructive role in Afghanistan

Mehr News Agency

December 5, 2022

Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan slammed the US’ destructive role in creating instability in Afghanistan, calling for the formation of a government with the participation of all Afghan ethnicities.

Saying that the CIA is still active in Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi told in a TV program that the United States still has control over Afghanistan’s airspace.

Stressing that during the past year, the US tried hard to flame ethnic and religious wars in Afghanistan, the Iranian envoy added that the US and its allies such as the UK and some Arab countries are trying to create an atmosphere of distrust between the Taliban and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The US does not seek the interests of nations. This country does not allow a strong government to form in countries like Afghanistan,” Kazemi Qomi continued.

He added that the US wanted to prove that instability and chaos would be created in Afghanistan in case of their absence in the country.

Kazemi Qomi went on to say that Iran’s policy toward Afghanistan is supporting the people of this country.

What Iran did during this period was to help restrain terrorism, reduce immigration and create regional convergence in the field of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan, according to the Iranian envoy.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran raised the issue of Afghan-Afghan dialogue because it believes that the only way to eliminate terrorism and achieve stability is through the formation of a government with the participation of all afghan ethnicities.

