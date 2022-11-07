Iran Blames Afghanistan as Enabling Ground for Supporting the Attack on Shah Cheragh Shrine

8am: Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has claimed in a statement that the attack on the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz was carried out with the support of agents from Afghanistan. The announcement of the ministry, which was published on Monday, November 7, states that 26 foreign nationals, including Afghan nationals, have been arrested in connection to the attack that has left dozens dead and wounded. The statement states: “The supporting element of the operation scene in Shiraz was an Afghan named “Mohammed Ramez Rashidi” with the nickname “Abu Basir” and the shooter in the Holy Shrine named “Subhan Komrouni” with the nickname “Abu Aisha” was a citizen of Tajikistan.” Click here to read more (external link).