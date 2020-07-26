formats

Iran advises U.S. to study Iran’s position on Afghanistan before making claims

· 5 Comments

Tehran Times: Iran’s embassy in Kabul has issued a statement reiterating support for peace talks in Afghanistan led by the Afghan leaders. The statement came as a response to a claim made by Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States’ chief negotiator with the Afghan Taliban, about Iran’s lack of support for a U.S.-led attempt to get the Taliban militant group and the Afghan government to negotiate. The Iranian embassy in Kabul advised the U.S. officials to study Iran’s position on Afghanistan precisely before making claims. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

5 thoughts on “Iran advises U.S. to study Iran’s position on Afghanistan before making claims

  1. The
    nasty
    coward *invaders;
    have had been using and exploiting
    Iran and Turkey
    as
    low-key; but, seriously effective
    side kicks
    in
    Afghanistan all along since the grand
    invasion of 2001- not only that;; the cowards have been using rest of the neighboring gangs around the
    borders
    of
    Afghanistan as well; yes, they are all
    then
    used and abused
    on
    other unrelated
    international issues
    all over the hot spots around the globe;
    on matters, that don’t even remotely relate
    to
    internal affairs
    of
    oppressed Afghanistan.
    =====
    ===
    =
    DEAR
    BROTHERS AND SISTERS !
    ===•=•================
    THEY ARE USING ALL
    OF
    THE ABOVE
    .
    “BAND-FOLLOWERS”
    .
    IN SIMILAR FASION AS THEY WISH.
    ***
    **
    *
    LOOK AT IT CLOSELY ;
    .
    THE
    LOW-CLASS
    INVADERS ARE
    NOT
    “SERIOUS” AT ALL !
    .
    THEY ARE
    WELCOMING AND INVOLVING
    JUST, ABOUT ANYBODY
    IN, AN ATTEMPT,
    TO
    STABILIZE THEIR
    AWKWARD AND LOSING POSITIONS
    INSIDE
    THE
    .
    “WAR BONANZAs”
    AND
    “QUAGMIRES”
    .
    THAT THEY HAVE HAD COWARDLY CREATED
    INSIDE
    THE
    GREAT LAND OF AFGHANISTAN- AND OVER
    THE
    DEAD BODIES
    OF
    NUMEROUS
    INNOCENT REGULAR
    FOLKS
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN !!!!!
    *

    .

    Reply

  2. *NOW; LOOK
    AT
    THE
    COMPOSITIONS
    OF
    THE
    PUPPET GOVERNMENT
    AND
    ITS
    ENSLAVED MILITARY PERSONNEL !
    .
    THEY ARE ALL MADE
    OF
    ORIGINAL
    PUPPETS AND ENSLAVED
    MENTAL CASES WHO
    HAVE HAD BEEN, ALL ALONG,
    USED AND ABUSED
    FOR
    THE VITAL
    GLOBAL STRATEGIC EXPLOITS
    OF
    THE
    SAME WESTERN
    SAVAGE INVADERS
    AND
    THEIR
    ENSLAVED SOULS
    FROM
    THEIR OLD
    COLONIES ACROSS
    THE WORLD,
    ============================
    ============================
    The enslaved
    government officials
    and
    military personnel,
    who are
    used snd abused,
    are assigned
    as
    key official administers and ground fighters
    within
    those two
    living organs that
    are mostly
    made
    of;
    .
    the
    hardcore original stooges
    snd
    the past high and medium
    officials
    of
    the
    deposed communists regime,
    ===
    ==
    =
    *NOW; I LEAVE
    THE REST
    TO
    YOUR
    HONEST JUDGEMENT !
    *

    Reply

  3. I
    am
    not going
    to
    say much
    about
    Crazy Doastam
    ((DAYWAHNA));

    all I just want to ask “you all”
    is to just
    go
    to
    Paghmahn Valley and it’s surrounding
    and ask
    the
    local folks about the atrocities
    of
    Doastam militias
    in
    early 1990’s when the
    Western and Soviet
    intelligence
    agencies
    in
    a
    rare
    case of alliance
    were coming together
    to
    use and abuse
    this
    wild character,
    in an order,
    to
    prevent the fall
    of
    the
    Kabul City
    to
    Mujahideen who eventually were
    able
    to
    topple
    the
    remnants
    of
    the
    communist regime, anyway,
    •••••••••••••••
    Doastam was getting
    mobilized
    and
    paid; both,
    by
    the
    West
    and their
    freshly-found
    Soviet Comrades.
    =========
    =========
    Doastam was holding the
    inhabitants
    of
    the
    whole city
    as hostage
    for
    his
    sakes
    of
    foreign masters- enslaved
    forever.
    ^
    ================
    =========
    =====
    incidentally; the
    hospitals all around Peshawar were filled from
    Kabul injuries during that time period- call those hospitals and check it all
    out
    for yourself !!!!!
    *

    Reply

    • Ironically; some of the
      injured folks
      from
      Doastam’s millitia’s
      deadly offensive
      in
      West
      towns and village
      of
      Kabul, were being treated
      in
      one of the hospital which was
      run
      by
      the
      French doctors
      in
      Peshawar-.
      ===
      ==
      =
      MEANWHILE; THE
      LOCALLY-STATIONED WESTERN
      SPECTATORS,
      ((IN KABUL)),
      WERE
      ALSO
      GENEROUSLY
      EXTENDING AND TENDING
      HELP AND SERVICES
      TO
      THAT
      NOTORIOUS MILITIA’S
      PAGHMAHN
      VICTIMS- *YES;
      IN
      THEIR OWN
      TWISTED FUNNY WAY.
      *

      Reply

  4. *TURKEY AND *IRAN
    ===============
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    HOLD
    THE
    “ KEY”
    to
    PEACE
    IN
    AFGHANISTAN
    •———————•
    •———————•
    *YES !
    ••••••••
    Believe it or not- it won’t matter either, if
    *you
    like it or not !
    ==============
    ==============
    Turkey and Iran
    together,
    have
    the
    *real key
    to be able to
    initiate
    a
    viable peace process
    for
    Afghanistan-
    *************
    BEYOND THE SHADOW
    OF
    ANY
    DOUBT !
    ================
    ===========
    =====
    HERE
    ARE THE
    PROOFS !!!!!
    ================================
    ================================
    —————-
    —————-
    —————-
    GENERAL FACTS
    ============
    ============
    .
    Turkey :>—
    ((with a population
    of
    over 83 millions))
    .
    is
    still,
    ((directly and/or indirectly))
    heavily manipulated,
    by
    the
    political games and displays
    of
    the
    Western World.
    .

    Turkey have had
    close diplomatic ties, with the west, especially, since the era
    of
    the
    Westernized
    Atta Turk. As a later
    NATO member
    it was obligated
    to join the
    Western alliance
    by
    taking
    a nominal but, surely, an active
    role
    in
    Western
    military invasion
    of
    Afghanistan.
    .
    Turkey is host
    to
    many
    important
    Western military bases
    and
    most
    Turkish
    generals, are
    educated and trained
    in
    the
    West.
    .
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    Iran :>—
    ((with a population
    of
    over 83 millions))
    .
    Iran, ((which has a long
    and
    closely interactive
    case history with
    the
    Western World)),
    is
    highly dependent
    on
    oil revenues
    and
    easy access
    to
    global markets
    for its
    urgently-needed
    domestic consumptions and exports.
    .
    Tight embargoes and other forms
    of
    restrictions could easily disrupt
    normal lives
    for
    the
    ordinary local folks
    inside
    Iran. That is how the
    Anglo/US allies, pull it all
    against
    Iran
    on
    their up and down
    diplomatic interactions nowadays- which,
    of coarse,
    turns it always
    flaky and unpredictable.

    Iran, as a strategic
    Middle Eastern country,
    carries
    considerable weights
    in
    politics
    of
    the
    region and even beyond.

    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————
    —————————————

    ARGUMENTS :
    ******************
    *********
    *****
    —————————————
    There are more than
    450 million
    Muslims
    living
    in and around
    Afghanistan; including nearby Turkey.
    ===========================
    .,,,.Pakistan; more than 200 millions
    …..Afghanistan; about…40 millions
    …..Central Asia about….80 millions
    …..Iran; more than………,83 millions
    …,,Turkey; more than……83 millions;
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    -which
    all
    adds up to almost
    half
    a
    billion- more than the combined population
    of
    the
    US and Britain..

    We all know that the Islamic leaders
    of
    Central Asia would never be able
    to
    help
    initiate any independent
    “peace initiative”
    on
    their own without the
    Russian’s
    approval- by the same toke,
    it
    is
    well-known that Pakistani
    politicians and field generals
    are all
    serving the exclusive nterests
    of
    their
    Anglo/US overlords
    =============
    =============

    We
    can only
    appeal directly
    to
    people of Pakistan and Central Asia
    to
    stand by the people
    of
    Afghanistan in regards
    to
    any facilitation
    in getting
    help
    to be able to initiate any
    civilized peace process that will bring
    honor, peace and harmony
    to
    all the oppressed people
    of
    the region.
    ========
    ========
    ========
    logically though;
    Turkey and Iran
    are the only
    Islamic countries
    that could be functional as an integral part
    of
    the equation that would
    be able
    to,
    somehow, launch dialogues and persuade
    the
    Western
    military and political leaderships
    to
    stop savage continuation
    of
    aggressive policies
    and
    seek honorable and impartial ways
    to
    seeks for find
    a
    workable route
    for the
    restoration
    of
    a
    normal and civilized
    environment
    in
    Afghanistan.

    It is all obvious
    that
    the
    Western military and political
    megalomaniacs are
    still heavily
    counting
    and
    relying
    on
    a
    unilateral war of attrition that, some how someday hopefully would magically
    deliver them
    to
    the verge
    a; so called,
    “hypothetically unconditional victory”.
    .
    It is a case history which has always worked out
    aa
    a
    last
    resort
    by
    the
    Western intense
    International
    “political and military involvements”
    in
    various hot spots around the globe.
    which, ironically, had always been
    aggressively and relentlessly
    backed up
    and
    played out; specially,
    at
    their final
    stages- obviously; all
    on
    expense of the local
    innocent lives during various modern
    times since the Second World War- Afghanistan
    is
    no exception
    to
    “the rule” !
    ===============================
    ===============================
    .
    Turkish and Iranian
    unified and impartial stand
    would definitely be the only way
    to
    encourage the
    Western
    military and political leaders to
    formulate
    a
    realistic
    “peace plan”.

    It could really happen, if those two
    populous Islamic countries
    resolve their irrelevant
    historic difference
    and
    voice
    their sincere concerns
    as one unified Islamic front.

    We don’t want
    to
    see similar
    naive approaches, by taking sides with the artificially Western-created
    fanatic combatant
    that led
    to
    destruction
    of
    “Great Syria”.

    The foreign-imposed fanatics were used
    to ignite
    the
    warfares and then
    Turkey and Iran
    were forced
    to
    actively take side
    that then
    led
    to
    further
    destruction and division
    of
    proud ancient Syria.
    ===================
    ===================
    ===================

    To
    make it short; we
    ask
    all the
    honorable
    Muslim people
    of
    Great
    *Turkey and *Iran
    ==================
    “DIRECTly”
    to
    encourage their
    governments
    to
    unify under one
    “impartial umbrella”
    for
    the sake
    of
    restoration
    of
    a viable peaceful environment
    for all
    the
    people
    of
    Afghanistan.
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *