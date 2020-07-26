Iran advises U.S. to study Iran’s position on Afghanistan before making claims

Tehran Times: Iran’s embassy in Kabul has issued a statement reiterating support for peace talks in Afghanistan led by the Afghan leaders. The statement came as a response to a claim made by Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States’ chief negotiator with the Afghan Taliban, about Iran’s lack of support for a U.S.-led attempt to get the Taliban militant group and the Afghan government to negotiate. The Iranian embassy in Kabul advised the U.S. officials to study Iran’s position on Afghanistan precisely before making claims. Click here to read more (external link).

