Iran accuses US of using Daesh to destablize Afghanistan

Ariana: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has accused Washington of using ISIS (Daesh) to create insecurity and a rift among religious and ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Tasnim news agency meanwhile reported that Qalibaf also stated that the IEA had failed to provide security and that he called the creation of an inclusive government with representatives of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan a fundamental need to succeed in ensuring lasting security in the country. Click here to read more (external link).