Iran Accuses Kabul of Not Honoring Water Rights

Tolo News: The Iranian Department of the Environment accused Kabul of not honoring the water rights of the Helmand river. Ali Salajegheh, the Vice President of Iran and Head of Iran's Department of Environment, in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency "IRNA" said that the Minister of Defense of Iran discussed the issue with the officials of the Islamic Emirate. Selajegheh stated that his country is forced into making use of international resources in this regard.