Intra-Afghan Talks To Begin Within Next Few Weeks: Ghani

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani at an international symposium on smart city in Kabul on Saturday said that the intra-Afghan negotiations – between the Afghan government and the Taliban – will begin within the next few weeks, saying “peace is our goal and we have a strong will for it”. Click here to read more (external link).
