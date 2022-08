Axios: Zalmay Khalilzad was tasked by two U.S. presidents with negotiating an orderly U.S. exit from Afghanistan. Instead, one year ago, Kabul collapsed, the U.S. mounted a frantic evacuation, and the Taliban took total control. What he’s saying: “It’s very unfortunate that we couldn’t get a political agreement before the Taliban moved in,” Khalilzad tells Axios in a phone interview. Click here to read more (external link).