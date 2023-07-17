Intervention and Extortion by the Taliban Hinder the Activities of International Organizations

8am: Furthermore, the Taliban have ordered a foreign healthcare organization in Zabul province to halt its operations. Previously, at least 15 aid organizations had suspended their activities in Daikundi province due to the Taliban’s extortion demands. All foreign organizations are now mandated to cease their educational projects entirely and surrender their equipment to the Taliban. Sources within a foreign organization informed Hasht-e Subh Daily that certain Taliban officials have demanded the transfer of specific “projects” to the Taliban’s designated organization. Click here to read more (external link).