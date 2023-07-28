International Humanitarian Aid: Intended to the Needy, Used by the Taliban!

8am: A report prepared for the United States government has revealed the infiltration and control of “terrorists” in humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan. According to the report, the Taliban have systematically and purposefully infiltrated international aid agencies in Afghanistan. The Taliban view international aid as a source of income, and aid organizations have lost their bargaining power due to agreements signed with the group’s intelligence. The report states that the Taliban exploits and coerces local relief organizations’ forces to gain credibility. Since the rise of “terrorists and drug traffickers” to power illegally, the misuse of humanitarian aid has increased in an organized manner. Click here to read more (external link).